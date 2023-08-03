The Del Reopens Windsor Cottage and Debuts Ocean Concierge Club

The Hotel del Coronado this week announced the reopening of the historic Windsor Cottage, one of The Del’s landmark structures, built in 1905 and recently historically restored to complement the surrounding property. Additionally, The Del announced the debut of the Ocean Concierge Club – a modern and refined take on the classic concierge club, mixed with the excitement of a dining club.

The Ocean Concierge Club opens the doors to some of the most unforgettable experiences and amenities of The Del. Guests who opt in unlock access to dining at the newly-renovated Windsor Cottage with its oceanfront bar, admission to the private Beach Club, and much more.

Highlights of the Ocean Concierge Club include:

Daily access to Windsor Cottage (7:30 am – 10 pm) Breakfast Buffet: 7:30 – 11:30 am, includes complimentary mimosas Lunch Buffet: 12 noon – 2 pm, includes a complimentary cocktail of the day Afternoon Snack Service: 2 – 4 pm Daily Bar Service: 11 am – 10 pm A La Carte Dinner Service: 6 – 10 pm (consult menu for pricing)

Access to Members Beach with lounge seating (available seasonally) One-Hour Sunset Roast Experience: Begins 30 minutes prior to sunset, with s’mores



Ocean Concierge Club is offered as an optional enhancement for Hotel del Coronado guests (daily fees outlined below). Premier Members of The Del Club also have access to Windsor Cottage and Members Beach.

Ocean Concierge Club access is offered at a limited capacity to provide an optimal experience.

Ocean Concierge Pricing:

Hotel Guest Daily Fee

Adults (ages 13+): $150 per person

Children (ages 5-12): $75 per child

Children (ages 0-4): Complimentary with paying adult

The Del Club: Premier Members

Access to Windsor Cottage and Members Beach included.

Special Member pricing for breakfast, lunch and afternoon snack service.

*Guests interested in reserving a stay with Ocean Concierge Club access, or adding the experience to an existing reservation are invited to call 619-435-6611.





