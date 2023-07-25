Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Spreckels Center Trip to Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla – Aug. 10

Explore the San Diego Museum of Contemporary Art’s flagship La Jolla location by signing up for the John D. Spreckels Center day trip. Museumgoers will have approximately two hours to view paintings, sculptures, photographs, art works on paper, video art, and installations in the museum’s collection of 4,700 post-1950 works. The two levels of light-filled galleries in the building’s interior adjoin outside terraces that offer a spectacular ocean view.

A city van will depart Thursday, August 10 at 9:30 am from the Spreckels Center with an estimated return time of 1 pm. The fee of $45 for Coronado residents and $50 for non-residents covers museum admission and transportation.

Call or visit the front desk at the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street to register, or register online at https://bit.ly/3DqaH8i. A registration by at least 24 hours in advance is requested.

Photo: Pexels, Ann H.



