Coronado Crime Report: Arrest for Attempted Murder (7/1-7/7)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and J Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and G Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on Mullinex Drive

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Old Fort Emory Boulevard and Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on D Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and F Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue and 4th Street

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on 10th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

7/1/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

25 year old male

7/1/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Ocean Boulevard

51 year old male

7/1/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street

34 year old male

7/1/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Silver Strand Boulevard and Tulagi Road

23 year old male

7/1/2023: Driving While License Suspended, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Coronado Cays Boulevard

56 year old male

7/2/2023: Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

31 year old female

7/2/2023: Attempted Murder, Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury, and Assault and Battery – Felony on 400 block of D Avenue

45 year old male

7/2/2023: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 4th Street

21 year old male

7/3/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Prospect Place

63 year old male

7/4/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of D Avenue

47 year old male

7/4/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Ocean Boulevard

20 year old male

7/5/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue

58 year old female

7/6/2023: Battery and Malicious Injury to a Wireless Communication Device – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Attu Avenue

26 year old male

7/6/2023: False Vehicle Registration and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Silver Strand Boulevard and Old Fort Emory Road

44 year old male

7/6/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Place

56 year old female

7/7/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Olive Avenue

62 year old male

7/7/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street

23 year old male

7/7/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Caribe Cay North Boulevard

26 year old male





