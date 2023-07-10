Coronado Crime Report: Arrest for Attempted Murder (7/1-7/7)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on 6th Street and J Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 10th Street and G Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on B Avenue and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 7th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 4th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
Unknown injury reported.
Hit and Run on Mullinex Drive
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Old Fort Emory Boulevard and Silver Strand Boulevard
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on D Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on B Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and F Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on C Avenue and 4th Street
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on 10th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
7/1/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
25 year old male
7/1/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Ocean Boulevard
51 year old male
7/1/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street
34 year old male
7/1/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Silver Strand Boulevard and Tulagi Road
23 year old male
7/1/2023: Driving While License Suspended, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Coronado Cays Boulevard
56 year old male
7/2/2023: Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
31 year old female
7/2/2023: Attempted Murder, Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury, and Assault and Battery – Felony on 400 block of D Avenue
45 year old male
7/2/2023: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 4th Street
21 year old male
7/3/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Prospect Place
63 year old male
7/4/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of D Avenue
47 year old male
7/4/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Ocean Boulevard
20 year old male
7/5/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue
58 year old female
7/6/2023: Battery and Malicious Injury to a Wireless Communication Device – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Attu Avenue
26 year old male
7/6/2023: False Vehicle Registration and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Silver Strand Boulevard and Old Fort Emory Road
44 year old male
7/6/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Place
56 year old female
7/7/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Olive Avenue
62 year old male
7/7/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street
23 year old male
7/7/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Caribe Cay North Boulevard
26 year old male