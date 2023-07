Travel photographer Bill Sandke will present his personal photos and stories of his travels in Norway and Finland on Thursday, July 20 at 7:30 pm in the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh St. A Spreckels Center volunteer presenter, Sandke will combine his collection of stunning images with his vivid narrative.

Doors open at 7 pm, and Sandke will stay for a Q&A session after his presentation. The fee is $6.00 for Coronado residents and $8.00 for nonresidents and day-of sign-ups.