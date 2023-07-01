San Diego Botanic Garden Daytrip – July 13

If you appreciate plants, the San Diego Botanic Garden is worth the trip to Encinitas, where visitors can see over 5,000 plant species and varieties as well as 29 uniquely themed gardens that represent 15 different regions of the world. Coronado’s John D. Spreckels Center staff have organized an excursion to the gardens for Thursday, July 13 to depart the center at 1019 Seventh Street at 10 am and return at 2 pm.

Upon arrival, participants will be able to walk freely through the four miles of the garden. The fee is $40 for residents and $45 for nonresidents.

For more information or to register, call 619-522-7343.





