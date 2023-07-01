Saturday, July 1, 2023
Community News

San Diego Botanic Garden Daytrip – July 13

City of Coronado
City of Coronado
Botanic Gardens
Botanic Gardens Trail

If you appreciate plants, the San Diego Botanic Garden is worth the trip to Encinitas, where visitors can see over 5,000 plant species and varieties as well as 29 uniquely themed gardens that represent 15 different regions of the world. Coronado’s John D. Spreckels Center staff have organized an excursion to the gardens for Thursday, July 13 to depart the center at 1019 Seventh Street at 10 am and return at 2 pm.

Upon arrival, participants will be able to walk freely through the four miles of the garden. The fee is $40 for residents and $45 for nonresidents.

For more information or to register, call 619-522-7343.



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Wheelchair Bike Stolen from Camp Able, Community Members Step Up to Help

Community News

Coronado Vons Named Emerald Keeper of the Month

Community News

Discover the John D. Spreckels Center – July 12

Community News

July 3rd at 6pm: Circumnavigation Bike Ride Around the “Island”

Community News

IBWC Citizens Forum Board Includes Coronado Councilmember, Meeting Set for July 12

Community News

More Funding Needed to Address Tijuana Sewage; Lawmakers Appeal to Biden and Mexico for Support

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Minecraft Camps in Coronado – Summer 2023

Community News

Summer Jump Rope Camps in Coronado

Community News

Outdoor Activities for Fifty and Up: Paddling, Hiking, Lawn Bowling

Community News

Learn about Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias – June 9

Community News

Calling all Junior Chefs, Summer 2023

Community News

Calling all Fashionistas, Coronado Summer Camps 2023

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.