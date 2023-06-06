Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Learn about Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias – June 9

Attend an engaging discussion on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias presented by San Diego County Aging and Independent Services department staff and hosted at the John D. Spreckels Center. Hear myths versus facts including a discussion on the first signs of dementia. Attendees will receive information on community resources for people living with dementia as well as tips and tools for caregivers and families.

This discussion will begin at 11:30 am on Friday, June 9 and is located at 1019 Seventh Street. No registration required and program is free to the public. For more information, call 619-522-7343.

