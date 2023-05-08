Monday, May 8, 2023
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is Grounds for a Good Time

2 min.
Movie poster of “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3”

The long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 released in theaters on May 5, 2023, exactly six years after the release of Vol. 2. And boy was it worth the wait. This final installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy held nothing back. My sister and I went through a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the movie. We cried, we laughed, and we were entranced by the masterfully interwoven storylines and characters. 

The plot centers around the raccoon Rocket, who is on the verge of death after an attack by Adam Warlock, a Sovereign who seeks revenge on the Guardians for stealing from his people. Through numerous flashbacks, Rocket reveals his harrowing past of being experimented on by the High Evolutionary, an evil scientist corrupted by his unattainable desires for a perfect society. The Guardians, including Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Groot (Vin Diesel) to name a few, strike out on a mission to find an override code to Rocket’s killswitch. 

The Guardians, Nebula, Quill, and Drax, strike out on a mission to save Rocket.

Throughout the quest, Quill attempts to rekindle his relationship with Gamora, who after the events of Avengers: Endgame has no recollection of her experiences with the Guardians. 

Filled with heaps of action, upbeat music, and drama-filled scenes, Volume 3 had it all. Perfect for Marvel fans or simply anyone looking for a heart-wrenching plot and witty humor, the Guardians will give you the thrill of a lifetime. 

Rocket reveals his harrowing past of being experimented on by the High Evolutionary.

My sister Thérèse shared, “I loved every moment of Volume 3. The jokes were funny, the characters were lovable, and Rocket’s storyline pulled at my heart strings. 10/10 would recommend!”

Movie Times: click here for showtimes

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Run Time: 2 hours 30 minutes

Director: James Gunn

Actors: Chris Pratt, Chukwudi Iwuji, Bradley Cooper

Rating: PG-13



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

