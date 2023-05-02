Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents! (4/22-4/28)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas

Injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and Isabella Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and G Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd St and G Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Sol

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 6th Street

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and A Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

4/22/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 200 block of C Avenue

24 year old male

4/22/2023: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 10th Street

24 year old female

4/22/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue

32 year old male

4/22/2023: Battery and Public Intoxication – Felony on 100 block of Halfmoon Bend

25 year old male

4/24/2023: Vehicle Theft and Larceny – Felony on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

25 year old male

4/26/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of B Avenue

22 year old male

4/26/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

22 year old female

4/26/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 6th Street

35 year old male





