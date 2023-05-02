Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents! (4/22-4/28)

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and 4th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas
Injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and Isabella Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and G Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd St and G Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Sol
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 6th Street
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and A Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

4/22/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 200 block of C Avenue
24 year old male

4/22/2023: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 10th Street
24 year old female

4/22/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue
32 year old male

4/22/2023: Battery and Public Intoxication – Felony on 100 block of Halfmoon Bend
25 year old male

4/24/2023: Vehicle Theft and Larceny – Felony on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
25 year old male

4/26/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of B Avenue
22 year old male

4/26/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
22 year old female

4/26/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 6th Street
35 year old male



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

