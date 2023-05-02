Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents! (4/22-4/28)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and 4th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas
Injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and Isabella Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 6th Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and G Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 2nd St and G Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Sol
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 6th Street
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 2nd Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and A Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Arrests:
4/22/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 200 block of C Avenue
24 year old male
4/22/2023: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 10th Street
24 year old female
4/22/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue
32 year old male
4/22/2023: Battery and Public Intoxication – Felony on 100 block of Halfmoon Bend
25 year old male
4/24/2023: Vehicle Theft and Larceny – Felony on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
25 year old male
4/26/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of B Avenue
22 year old male
4/26/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
22 year old female
4/26/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 6th Street
35 year old male