Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Senior Night OT Win 10-9 Over La Jolla

The matchup of the season. Coronado vs La Jolla is always competitive for these girls. Previously in the season the Islanders won 8-7 in regulation time. As the Islanders looked to defend their turf on senior night, La Jolla looked to get revenge. This game got very intense and the fans were getting chippy, but the Islanders snuck through and got a memorable 10-9 win in overtime.

The 2023 seniors on this Coronado team that were recognized were Marianna Dick, Megan Kurtz, Kati Potter, and Emma Fabiszak.

La Jolla started off hot and scored two goals before the Islanders could answer. However, Julia Mineo stepped in, and after being fouled, had an 8 meter shot which she sank straight into the net giving the Islanders some momentum.

Sydney Dunn (2 Goals), Lauren Hundley (1 Goal), and Brooklyn Parma (1 Goal) used that momentum and took it, connecting well with teammates and working together to score goals. At half, the score was 5-5 and tension was increasing as the halftime break was starting to come to an end.

Coming out fighting front the halftime break, La Jolla scored first, and scored twice before the Islanders could get another on the board. Then Sydney Dunn took matters into her own hands and with a great assist from a teammate she scored.

Needing great defense was a huge part in why the Islanders won. Marianna Dick had that “dawg” in her. Her aggression combined with great timing allowed her to check the stick of her opponent and take the ball to the net. She would receive a shooting space penalty and with the free shot, she scored.

On the offensive front, Katie Collins and Maria Anaya helped the Islanders to take a two-goal lead with minimal time remaining. However, La Jolla made a game plan and stuck to it because they were able to tie up the game which eventually led to it going into overtime.

Overtime (3 minute – Sudden Death)

Sydney Dunn, whose middle name isn’t known, but could definitely pass as being “clutch,” was on fire this entire night and just kept proving how much of an athlete she was. The last test for her was scoring the game winning goal. She passed, because she weaved through the defenders with ease and shot with wicked speed sending the ball into the back of the net. But it couldn’t have been done without the help of her defense, who stopped the initial push of the La Jolla offense after winning the draw. Once the Islanders got the ball back and into Dunn’s possession, all they had to do was let her cook.

Taking the 10-9 overtime win on Senior Night was special and incredible for the team and created so many memories for the players.

The next home game is on May 1st against Scripps Ranch at 7pm.





