Islander Boys Lacrosse Wins on Senior Night 14-6 Against Patrick Henry

The Islander boys lacrosse team took a stand against the Patrick Henry Patriots on April 26. After losing to them last year in the championship by one point, Coronado was energized and looking for the win. They succeeded with a 14-6 victory on their Islander senior night.

Coronado High Lacrosse Seniors 2023:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Bower (@gbowermedia)

Starting off hot, the Islanders were going on a three score run before the Patriots could get a goal in. The first score for the Patriots wouldn’t phase the Islanders as they would continue to score a few more times before the half. The Patriots were able to get four goals in, but the Islanders had the upper hand at half and led 5-4.

Jared Capin (1), Max Kieffer (1) , Landon Sutherland (1), and Robby Spane (2) were the scorers of the first half. All made incredible plays and the team communication was crucial in order to take such a huge win.

To start off the second half’s excitement, Landon Sutherland fired up the team with the first goal. However, a little after that, Patrick Henry closed the gap by scoring again.

That was it for the third quarter and the game went into the fourth with the close score.

The fourth quarter is where the Islanders picked up the speed, and increased the gap. They scored many times, while the Patrick Henry Patriots would get stumped. With help from Jonah York, the defense was locking down the Patriots. Jonah had many great plays, picking up and clearing the ball from around the goal, but most importantly his aggression and physicality caused many turnovers.

Robby Spane (1), Charley Kobets (1), Landon Sutherland (3), Max Kieffer (1), and Jared Capin (2) all proved themselves to be snipers. They scored the goals in the fourth quarter that made the Patriots lose all faith in a comeback. As close as the game was when going into the last quarter of play, it all changed when these guys stepped up.

A sweet win for the Islander boys on senior night.

The next home game for the boys will be on May 5th against Saints at 7pm.





