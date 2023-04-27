Thursday, April 27, 2023
Mother’s Day Brunch at the Hotel del Coronado – May 14

Credit: Hotel del Coronado

Make her day spectacular with an elegant brunch in the beautiful Southpointe Ballroom. She’ll delight at the sensational selection of culinary delights, live music and decadent treats. A true feast for the senses, the lavish brunch features a chilled seafood bar, regionally inspired dishes, international cuisine, carving stations, and a spectacular dessert bar. Includes a glass of champagne for those ages 21+.

Brunch Pricing
Adults: $185
Children (4-12): $95
Children (under 3): Complimentary

RESERVE MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH

Holiday events are by reservation only and must be prepaid to confirm.
*Pricing does not include 7.75% State Tax, 18% Gratuity, 1.888% Historic Preservation Fund and 6% online booking fee (only for online reservations).



