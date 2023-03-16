Thursday, March 16, 2023
Islanders Boys Lacrosse Loses to Southlake Texas 16-5

2 min.
Graham Bower
Graham Bower

On Monday, March 13th the Coronado Islander boys lacrosse team took on the Southlake Dragons from Texas. After a long fought battle, some heated moments, and exchanged words, the Islanders took the loss 16-5. 

Goalie Charles Laing had many saves

No goals were scored in the first quarter, and it was a very tight and aggressive game.

Southlake scored first in the second quarter, but Robby Spane retaliated by whipping the ball into the back of the net.

Robby Spane

Southlake would take that personally as they went on to score six more goals in the second quarter, whereas Coronado was only able to get one more, from Charley Kobets.

Charley Kobets

Derek Sandie came out of halftime with energy. He scored first and shortened the Southlake Dragons’ lead to four.

Derek Sandie

After that goal, the Islanders were not able to find much more in that quarter. The Dragons found the Islanders’ weakness and used it to their advantage, scoring seven more times to push the score to 14-3. 

Going into the fourth quarter there was a small spark from the Islanders. Jared Capin received a pass from in between the hashmarks and with precision from the corner, shot it and slid the ball by the goalie, making the score 14-4. 

A small scuffle occurred between the Islanders and the Dragons towards the end of the game. Luca Salata was aggressive, fighting for a ground ball after forcing it out of the opponent’s stick. For some reason, the Southlake player didn’t like the way he lost the ball and got very mad. The Southlake player started throwing punches towards Luca, ostensibly trying to get him to fight back. However, with great integrity, Luca backed away and did not retaliate, allowing the referees and fellow teammates to split them apart.

Luca Salata

Spane was the last to score for the Islanders, and the Southlake, Texas Dragons would had two goals to match the Islanders two during the fourth quarter.

The final score was 16-5 with the Dragons being the victors.

The next home game will be on Friday, March 17th at 7pm against La Jolla Country Day.

 



Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football at college in Montana.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

