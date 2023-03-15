Coronado Girls Lacrosse Wins Matchup Against San Marcos 8-7

In a rainy, slippery game on Friday, March 10th, the Coronado Islanders defeated the San Marcos Knights 8-7. In a game of control and finesse the Islanders stepped up and conquered.

As of this writing, this game was the closest one the girls have had all season. Maybe due to the rain, but none-the-less stressful for everyone watching. To start off, Maria Anaya scored the first goal. She took it off an eight meter penalty and sunk it directly in, swooping in and stealing the momentum.

Julia Mineo scored right after. I don’t know if it’s possible to get tired of hearing her name called all the time during these games, because she is part of why the Islanders keep winning. In total, she had two goals on the night and played very hard on offense and defense, continuing to be unstoppable and aggressive.

Another popular name is Lauren Hundley. She played like her life depended on it. Fast, precise, and powerful. She contributed a total of two goals alongside Julia, having one in the first half and one in the second half. After scoring her first goal of the half, the Islanders lead 3-0, but the Knights were not going to back down. They went on to score three goals right back, tying up the game 3-3.

With around 10 seconds left in the first half, the Islanders won the draw after San Marcos scored and were hunting to take the lead. Sprinting down the field, swaying between defenders, and cradling perfectly was Sydney Dunn who led a perfect pass to Lauren to take a shot. Extremely good chemistry, but there was an experimental error, also known as the San Marcos goalie, who was also having a great night inside the crease.

The first half ended with a tied score of 3-3.

The second half started off with a goal from Sydney Dunn. She has been on fire every game of the season. Dunn uses her speed and agility to cut by all the defenders and look for a free shot. If it is not there, she will pass it to an open teammate and create another play. She led the team in goals this game with three. Taking some from the eight meter, and also juking and making it easy to create a highlight reel.

With much of a back and forth game, San Marcos scoring and then Coronado scoring, it came down to the last couple of minutes. Coronado was up 8-6 when San Marcos scored with around a minute and 30 seconds left. That set the scoreboard to 8-7.

The rain came down as if we were all in the super emotional part of a movie. Think maybe, The Notebook, but instead of romantic, it was extremely stressful and tense. 16 and 17 year olds were growing grey hairs on the sideline from just watching.

All Coronado had to do was keep possession of the ball and move around after winning the draw. Since there is no shot clock, or time restriction on when you have to shoot, the Islanders just needed to play a one-minute game of keep-away. Just like practice. With the slippery surface being accounted for, it made the game of keep-away more intense. However, the Islanders were able to keep possession and not run out of juice.

The Coronado Islanders girls varsity lacrosse team won by a score of 8-7.

The next home girls varsity lacrosse game will be on Friday, March 24th at 7pm against CCA.

Score Overview (in order of when the goals were scored):

First Half:

Coronado (Maria Anaya)

Coronado (Julia Mineo)

Coronado (Lauren Hundley)

San Marcos

San Marcos

San Marcos

(3-3)

Second Half:

Coronado (Sydney Dunn)

San Marcos

Coronado (Lauren Hundley)

Coronado (Sydney Dunn)

San Marcos

San Marcos

Coronado (Sydney Dunn)

Coronado (Julia Mineo)

San Marcos

Final: 8-7

Total Goals:

Sydney Dunn – 3

Julia Mineo – 2

Lauren Hundley – 2

Maria Anaya – 1

Total: 8





