Monday, March 13, 2023
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Vehicle Theft, Burglary, Robbery (3/4-3/10)

1 min.
Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street
Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street and F Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue and Ocean Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Leyte Road and Paulau Road
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Isabella Avenue
Unknown injury reported.

Arrests:

3/4/2023: Theft of Vehicle and Burglary – Felony on C Avenue and 10th Street
25 year old male

3/4/2023: Unlawful Sexual Intercourse With a Minor – Felony on 7400 block of State Route 75
22 year old male

3/6/2023: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 6th Street
33 year old male

3/6/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
44 year old male

3/6/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
39 year old male

3/6/2023: Shoplifting – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Colorado Street, NASNI
38 year old male

3/7/2023: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on Silver Strand Boulevard and Coronado Cays Boulevard
43 year old male

3/8/2023: Robbery – Felony on 1100 block of 2nd Street
43 year old male

3/8/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 400 block of D Avenue
55 year old male

3/9/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Alameda Boulevard
30 year old male

3/10/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and 6th Street
20 year old male

3/10/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of C Avenue
64 year old male



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.