Coronado Crime Report: Vehicle Theft, Burglary, Robbery (3/4-3/10)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street and F Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue and Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Leyte Road and Paulau Road

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Isabella Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Arrests:

3/4/2023: Theft of Vehicle and Burglary – Felony on C Avenue and 10th Street

25 year old male

3/4/2023: Unlawful Sexual Intercourse With a Minor – Felony on 7400 block of State Route 75

22 year old male

3/6/2023: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 6th Street

33 year old male

3/6/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

44 year old male

3/6/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

39 year old male

3/6/2023: Shoplifting – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Colorado Street, NASNI

38 year old male

3/7/2023: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on Silver Strand Boulevard and Coronado Cays Boulevard

43 year old male

3/8/2023: Robbery – Felony on 1100 block of 2nd Street

43 year old male

3/8/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 400 block of D Avenue

55 year old male

3/9/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Alameda Boulevard

30 year old male

3/10/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and 6th Street

20 year old male

3/10/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of C Avenue

64 year old male





