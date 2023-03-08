Musical Theater Spring Break Camp – March 27-31

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is inviting children ages 5-12 to get theatrical this Spring Break by signing up for Musical Theater Camp the week of March 27-31, 2023.

Participants will “travel” to the land of Auradon where they will be selected to be one of the many popular Disney movie characters from Descendants 3! Your child can try out to be Mal, Evie, Jay, Carlos, Audrey, Fairy Godmother, Uma or other important cast members in this exciting one-week Musical Theater Camp. Performers will learn songs, be assigned script and taught choreography in preparation for an end of camp abridged presentation for family and friends. Each day, campers will engage in fun dramatic acting games to build their skills and they will even work on creating a backdrop. Talk about added fun! Cast members will build “a set” and put together show props. Costumes will be provided on the day of the performance as well. This camp experience promises to build confidence and ignite many friendships.

Camp is being held in the Coronado Community Center Dance Studio from 9 am to 12 noon during the CUSD Spring Recess, March 27-31. Don’t miss the chance for your child to be a part of a mini musical. Register online today at coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.





