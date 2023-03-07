Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Community News

Timken Museum of Art Presentation at Spreckels Center – March 10

1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado
Timken Museum of Art. By Bernard Gagnon, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Learn about European, Russian and American art on Friday, March 10 at 2 pm.

The John D. Spreckels Center is hosting a free presentation featuring Gerry Veal from the Timken Museum of Art

Located in Balboa Park, the Timken Museum of Art preserves a collection of European old masters, American art and Russian icons for the education and benefit of present and future generations. Don’t miss this unique visual slide show that celebrates the important role art plays in enriching lives and nurturing the creative spirit in us all.

The Spreckels Center is located at 1019 Seventh Street, Coronado. For more information, please call 619-522-7343.

John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street. Photo: Coronado Times



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.