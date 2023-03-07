Timken Museum of Art Presentation at Spreckels Center – March 10

Learn about European, Russian and American art on Friday, March 10 at 2 pm.

The John D. Spreckels Center is hosting a free presentation featuring Gerry Veal from the Timken Museum of Art

Located in Balboa Park, the Timken Museum of Art preserves a collection of European old masters, American art and Russian icons for the education and benefit of present and future generations. Don’t miss this unique visual slide show that celebrates the important role art plays in enriching lives and nurturing the creative spirit in us all.

The Spreckels Center is located at 1019 Seventh Street, Coronado. For more information, please call 619-522-7343.





