Islander Girls Lacrosse Dominates Season Opener With 19-2 Win Over Santa Fe Christian

What a game to start the season! Coronado Islander girls lacrosse defended their home turf with determination. They absolutely destroyed Santa Fe Christian by a score of 19-2.

Starting off strong is one thing. Staying strong is another. The Islander girls did both while conquering the field. Winning a majority of the draws is what gave the Islanders so much momentum. They took that momentum and the ball and ran with it. Scoring one after another, after another. Only letting in two goals.

The defense really held up their end of the game when given the chance to actually do something. The ball rarely got over to their side because the offense was so dominant.

The stars of the game were juniors Julia Mineo and Lauren Hundley. Along with them, freshman Sydney Dunn showed up to play in her first varsity lacrosse game, proving she can compete.

These three girls had a combined score of 16 goals. From taking 8 meter shooting space violation shots, 360 shots, and quickly catching and releasing the ball into the net, it was nearly impossible to stop them.

Being ruthless would be an apt description of the game, you could leave it at that. This Islander team did not back down. Brooklyn Parma and Katie Collins both added to the final score by making phenomenal plays.

Brooklyn had two goals, one of which was a laser that went straight by the goalie and into the net. Almost impossible to see when recording the game.

Katie used her speed to cut through the defenders and make a lane for a pass from Sydney Dunn. Katie made a nice catch and milliseconds later released the ball to where it belongs. The goal.

Scoring Overview:

Julia Mineo – 6 goals

Sydney Dunn – 6 goals

Lauren Hundley – 4 goals

Brooklyn Parma – 2 goals

Katie Collins – 1 Goal

Total: 19 goals

The Islanders took the 19-2 win over the Santa Fe Christian Eagles as a strong start to their season.

The next home game will be at 6 pm on March 7 against the Edison Chargers from Huntington Beach.





