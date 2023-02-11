Saturday, February 11, 2023
Sports

Coronado Islander Girls Soccer Loses Rivalry Game Against Point Loma 2-1

2 min.
Graham Bower
Graham Bower

The Coronado Islanders girls soccer team took a heartbreaking loss in their rivalry matchup against Point Loma on Wednesday, February 8th. The Islanders fought hard, but could not come out on top.

Final Score

Both teams were scoreless for the entire first half. There were close shots, but all saved by both sides letting nothing in. The consistent back and forth from offense to defense was draining for both teams and it was a fight to see who had more in the tank.

The Islander offense and defense were working hard together in order to create opportunities for each other. Clearing the ball out of the goal, taking it down the sideline to cross it in for a chance to shoot. So many close calls and heated moments. Nobody could seem to score, making it intense and frustrating.

In the second half, after regenerating some energy, the girls were ready to fight once again. Neck and neck, being physical, and being a little talkative could have defined the entire game, and the reason the rivalry exists. The Islanders needing to be perfect, but were just shy of it. They were constantly getting close to scoring, but Point Loma kept pushing them back.

32 minutes into the second half, with just eight minutes remaining, Point Loma squeezed by the Islanders’ defense and took a shot on goal. Devastating to the Islanders, Point Loma scored. The score was 1-0 with limited time remaining.

Three minutes later, Coronado got a breakaway and was in the box ready to shoot when a foul was called giving the Islanders a chance at a penalty kick. Emily Kuite stepped up as the one to take the shot for a chance to tie the game. She executed perfectly by slicing the ball past the Point Loma goalie and making the score 1-1.

Just when all thought we’d end with a tie, Point Loma took advantage of the fatigued Islanders. Weaving through the defense, they took a shot that made its way past the goalie. The visiting side erupted and started celebrating, while the Islander fans were silent.

Little time remained, but there was still a bit of hope that the Islanders could at least tie it back up. However, it wouldn’t be possible as the Point Loma defense was too aggressive. Clearing the ball, stealing it, and blocking it. The Islanders felt the heartbreaking loss at 2-1. 

The Islander girls varsity soccer team is now 7-5-5 on the season and will be heading into playoff games soon.



Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football at college in Montana.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.