Coronado Islander Girls Soccer Loses Rivalry Game Against Point Loma 2-1

The Coronado Islanders girls soccer team took a heartbreaking loss in their rivalry matchup against Point Loma on Wednesday, February 8th. The Islanders fought hard, but could not come out on top.

Both teams were scoreless for the entire first half. There were close shots, but all saved by both sides letting nothing in. The consistent back and forth from offense to defense was draining for both teams and it was a fight to see who had more in the tank.

The Islander offense and defense were working hard together in order to create opportunities for each other. Clearing the ball out of the goal, taking it down the sideline to cross it in for a chance to shoot. So many close calls and heated moments. Nobody could seem to score, making it intense and frustrating.

In the second half, after regenerating some energy, the girls were ready to fight once again. Neck and neck, being physical, and being a little talkative could have defined the entire game, and the reason the rivalry exists. The Islanders needing to be perfect, but were just shy of it. They were constantly getting close to scoring, but Point Loma kept pushing them back.

32 minutes into the second half, with just eight minutes remaining, Point Loma squeezed by the Islanders’ defense and took a shot on goal. Devastating to the Islanders, Point Loma scored. The score was 1-0 with limited time remaining.

Three minutes later, Coronado got a breakaway and was in the box ready to shoot when a foul was called giving the Islanders a chance at a penalty kick. Emily Kuite stepped up as the one to take the shot for a chance to tie the game. She executed perfectly by slicing the ball past the Point Loma goalie and making the score 1-1.

Just when all thought we’d end with a tie, Point Loma took advantage of the fatigued Islanders. Weaving through the defense, they took a shot that made its way past the goalie. The visiting side erupted and started celebrating, while the Islander fans were silent.

Little time remained, but there was still a bit of hope that the Islanders could at least tie it back up. However, it wouldn’t be possible as the Point Loma defense was too aggressive. Clearing the ball, stealing it, and blocking it. The Islanders felt the heartbreaking loss at 2-1.

The Islander girls varsity soccer team is now 7-5-5 on the season and will be heading into playoff games soon.





