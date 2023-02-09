Special Pop-Up Brunch in the Crown Room at The Del – Feb. 26, 2023

The legendary brunch in Hotel del Coronado’s iconic Crown Room is back for a special pop-up event on Sunday, February 26, 2023. A local and guest favorite experience, Sunday Brunch is a true feast for the senses featuring a chilled seafood bar, regionally inspired dishes, international cuisine, and carving stations. Guests can also enjoy a spectacular dessert bar.

Mimosas, sparkling wine, and a spectacular Bloody Mary bar are included for ages 21+.

See what makes brunch at The Del legendary.

For more details and to make a reservation, click here.





