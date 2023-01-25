Wednesday, January 25, 2023
FeaturedSports

Islander Girls Water Polo Suffer Two Consecutive Losses to go 6-5 on the Season

4 min.
By Bella Villarin
Despite valiant efforts, the Islanders would fall in two consecutive games.

The Islander girls water polo team were 6-3 going into Thursday’s two matches against Clairemont and Schurr. However, these two back-to-back games would test the girls’ endurance and persistence in the face of larger, more powerful teams.

The Islanders’ first game of the day would be tightly contested. Clairemont would score one goal in the first period and two more in the second, putting the girls at 3-0 half time deficit. One important factor to take note about the Islanders is that they always come back fighting. Despite just having one substitute, the girls’ stamina was a force to be reckoned with. 

Junior Megan Ledgerwood put the Islanders on the scoreboard with a penalty shot during the third period. She launched another goal into the back of the net with the help of a well-timed pass by junior goalie Harper Gilbert. The Islanders slowly crawled back into contention to end the third at 4-2. 

Junior goalie Harper Gilbert passes to a teammate on January 19th’s home game against Clairemont.

Ledgerwood scored yet another goal during the fourth period, but the Chieftains also scored a goal of their own to go 5-3 with just minutes remaining. 

Junior Grace Miller passes to a teammate during January 19th’s home game.

Senior Sofia Goikoetxea was in the right place at the right time when she received a pass from junior Grace Miller and proceeded to hurl one past the Chieftain goalie’s reach. With 22 seconds remaining, the Islanders were 5-4. However, the Chieftains maintained possession of the ball and the Islanders were unable to take any more shots.

Senior Sofia Goikoetxea defends the Islander net.

With the heartbreaking loss, the Islanders were eager to best their next opponent: the Schurr Spartans, who had traveled all the way from Montebello, Los Angeles. The Spartans had multiple advantages over the Islanders. Firstly, their team was much larger, which allowed fresh and energized players to sub in and out throughout the game. Secondly, the Islanders had already battled ferociously in a previous game, so they were playing on depleted energy.

The first half didn’t bode too well for the Islanders as the Spartans would fire 8 goals into the net, and while the Islanders would pummel shots of their own, they would either bounce off the rim of the net or be deflected by the goalie.

Coach Tim Reed gives the girls a pep talk during halftime.

After a pep talk by coach Tim Reed, the girls reset their mindset and entered the water with a new focus. 

Ledgerwood once again scored the first Islander goal in the third period. Junior Kyla Granados also made a goal of her own, which elevated the Islander spirit.

Junior Megan Ledgerwood defends the Islander goal as junior goalie Harper Gilbert watches on.

Unfortunately, the girls’ efforts weren’t enough to catch up to the Spartans, and the Islanders would fall short with only 5 goals in total and the opposition would run away with the win 9-5. 

The Islanders’ next home game will be on Tuesday, January 24, against The Bishop’s School. 

Junior Caraline Wastila looks to pass to a teammate during January 19th’s home game against Schurr.

 



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.