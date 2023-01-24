Spring Classes at Spreckels Center

The spring session has begun and there are many exciting classes for adults aged fifty or better at Coronado’s John D. Spreckels Center. A sample of offerings starting in February includes the following:

A Meditation Workshop, taught by Cynthia Mendolia, can be an invaluable aid for relieving stress and gaining insight of oneself and their higher consciousness. Learn the preliminary stages of meditation including thought variations, focused breathing, and relaxation techniques to help cultivate a calm and quiet mind. Newcomers and experienced individuals alike are welcome. This is a 3-part workshop taking place February 2, 9 and 16 from 4:30 to 5:30 pm. Cost for residents is $30 and $40 for nonresidents for all three classes.

Conversational Spanish with Lorena Baca has extended through the spring. This fun class will teach you phrases and vocabulary you can use in real life scenarios… and most importantly, it will get you speaking! Class begins Tuesday, February 7 at from 11 am to 12 pm. Cost is $60 for residents and $65 for nonresidents.

Take a memoir writing class with Deb Nordlie titled “It’s Your Story to Tell.” Deb will provide themes each week and provide guidance in the writing process. The gift of a true story written from someone’s life is a treasure that can be cherished through the years. Class begins Monday, February 6 from 5:30 to 7 pm. Cost for residents is $37 and $47 for nonresidents. A second class begins March 6 and cost is $50 for residents and $60 for nonresidents.

Seasoned artist Ed Roeder offers Beginning and Intermediate Watercolor Classes. If you are a beginner, learn the fundamental painting techniques of painting with watercolors while the intermediate class will challenge artists to develop their existing skills. Both classes will focus on interpreting imagery, learning how to breakdown images using shapes, as well as volume, and lighting. Beginning Watercolor begins Friday February 3 from 12 to 2 pm. Intermediate Watercolor also begins the same day from 2 to 4 pm. Cost for residents is $90 and $100 for nonresidents.

There are so many programs taking place at the Spreckels Center. Stop by for a class brochure or go to coronado.ca.us/spreckels to see a full listing of programs. Our address is 1019 7th Street, Coronado. Front desk staff are also available to answer questions at 619-522-7343 or in person. See you soon!





