Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Newcomer Tour at the John D. Spreckels Center

By City of Coronado

Whether you are new to Coronado, a long-time resident, or want to gather information for an older adult in your life, we invite you to a tour of the John D. Spreckels Center on Thursday, January 26, 9:30-10:30 am. You will meet facility staff, hear about the programs and classes offered and enjoy light refreshments and hot coffee. Participants will receive a packet containing details that will provide an expanded awareness of Spreckels Center as a valuable community resource. We’re confident you’ll learn something new.

The center has no membership dues, serves adults 50+ and is centrally located at 1019 Seventh Street across from Spreckels Park on Orange Avenue. For more information, please call 619-522-7343.

 



