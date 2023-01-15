Sunday, January 15, 2023
Islander Girls Water Polo Make Mincemeat of El Camino Wildcats 11-2

By Bella Villarin
Junior Megan Ledgerwood swims past Wildcat defense at Thursday’s home game against El Camino.

On January 12, the Islander girls varsity water polo team hosted El Camino at the BBMAC for their fourth home game of the season. Much like the other games of the season, it would be a blowout for the Islanders and another easy win collected under their belts.

The Islanders seemed to be pretty evenly matched as they ended the first period 2-1. However, the rest of the game would be anything but close as the girls proceeded to wipe out the Wildcats with four goals of their own to finish halftime at 6-1. 

Senior Abby Reyes defends the net against the Wildcats.

A penalty shot by junior Megan Ledgerwood added a point to the scoreboard, and junior goalie Harper Gilbert was critical in preventing the opposition from scoring points. She would only let a total of two goals slide past her throughout the entire game.

Junior goalie Harper Gilbert passes to a teammate during January 12th’s home game against El Camino. She would let only two goals slide past her.

During the second half, the Wildcats were unable to penetrate the Islander defense thanks to juniors Kyla Granados and Caraline Wastila as well as senior Abby Reyes. El Camino only managed to score just one goal in the third period, and that would be the last of their scoring for the night.

Junior Kyla Granados and senior Sofia Goikoetxea put up excellent showings of defense, preventing the Wildcats from gaining momentum and scoring.

The Islanders’ offensive firepower would be the highlight of the night as the girls would score five more goals in the second half. One could tell that the communication and effortless chemistry between the team were what propelled the Islander to victory 11-2.

Junior Caraline Wastila passes to a teammate at Thursday’s home game against El Camino.

The Islanders’ next game will be against La Jolla on Tuesday, January 17, and the next home match will be against Clairemont on Thursday, January 19. 

 



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

