Islander Girls Basketball Overpowered by University City in First League Game 42-18

The Coronado Islander girls basketball team competed in their first league game of the season against University City on January 6. And although the Islanders suffered a loss of 42-18, much was to be learned from their offensive play. This setback simply motivated the girls to practice a little harder, train a little longer, and shoot a little straighter.

“As a team, we continued to rebound well with 39 rebounds, but we couldn’t turn them into any easy points. We had too many turnovers and were never able to get into rhythm on offense,” Coach John Coolidge shared. “The girls need to play together as a team instead of a bunch of individuals on the court.”

A highlight of the night was junior Virginia Ryan, who used her height advantage to gain nine rebounds and five blocks. Freshman Maria Anaya came off the bench to collect a handful of rebounds and a steal. The girls’ defensive side was certainly strong, and they learned they had much more potential to their offensive side than they were displaying.

“Although we fell short on scoring points, the girls played hard until the final buzzer,” Coach Coolidge concluded.

The Islanders’ record now stands at 1-12, but there are plenty more games to better their scoring. This next opportunity will be at the second league game of the season against Madison High School at home on Tuesday, January 17.





