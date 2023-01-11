Children’s Cooking Classes Offered – Register Today

If you would like to inspire your child to be the next Master Chef Jr., then sign them up for Coronado Recreation and Golf Services upcoming cooking classes. Held at the community center, these classes teach the art of bread making, how to cook international breakfasts and how to make mini bites of deliciousness! Classes are available for 3 to 5-year-olds with their parents on Tuesdays at 1pm and for 6 to 13-year-olds (without parents) on Tuesdays at 3:30pm.

Mini chefs will learn knife skills, how to interpret a recipe and how to measure, mix and cook a variety of healthy dishes. The upcoming session for these six-week culinary programs run January 30 – March 11.

In addition to the six week classes, one-day cooking workshops are being offered on Saturdays and school holidays to celebrate Valentine’s Day (Monday, February 13), St. Patrick’s Day (Saturday, March 11), Earth Day (Saturday, April 22), and Mother’s Day (Saturday, May 7). These interactive workshops are an opportunity for children ages 5-12 and their parents to bond as they cook together for an afternoon (1-4pm) of fun and learning.

This is an opportunity for your child to learn a skill that will be valuable to them throughout their lifetime. Coronado residents, register online today at coronado.ca.us/register, or everyone can register by phone starting on January 18 at 619-522-7342.

Cooking with kids is not just about ingredients, recipes and cooking,

“It’s about harnessing imagination, empowerment and creativity.” ~ Guy Fieri





