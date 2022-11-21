Monday, November 21, 2022
Sports

Islanders Fall to Palo Verde 15-35 in CIF Division IV Semi-Finals

3 min.
By Bella Villarin
The Islanders assemble their offensive line.

On Friday, November 18, the Coronado Islanders faced the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets in the CIF Division IV Football Semi-Finals at their home turf of Niedermeyer Field. The Islanders had previously bested Chula Vista the week prior with a win of 34-21 to advance to a playoff for the finals of the 2022 CIF San Diego Section Football Championships.

A referee signals the beginning of a play.
The sideline cheer team hypes up the crowd on November 18, 2022.
The Islander quarterback looks to make a pass at the CIF Semi-Finals.

Coming into the game, the Yellow Jackets had a record of 11-1 and the Islanders, 6-3. Although the odds were stacked against them, the Islanders put up a formidable fight. Junior quarterback Graham Bower assisted with the first touchdown, passing 20 yards to senior Connor Little. The Islanders would go on to make another touchdown, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to stop the Yellow Jackets as Coronado would lose 15-35.

The student section of the bleachers fills with Islanders dressed in pajamas.
An Islander running back rushes the ball.
The team assembles, raising four fingers to signal the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Coach Kurt Hines analyzes plays as the Islanders trail the Yellow Jackets 0-14.

Coach Kurt Hines shared, “Obviously not the outcome we wanted, but couldn’t be prouder of our young men. We battled through tremendous adversity throughout the season, and had fantastic success making it to the semi-finals.” 

Although the season ended earlier than the Islanders had hoped for, there is much to look forward to. 

“Looking to continue to get 1% better every day as we continue to build champions on and off the field!” Coach Kurt Hines declared.

Junior Susanna Pate cheers for the Islanders at their last home game on November 18.

 



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.