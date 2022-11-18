Letters to Santa 2022 – Drop Off in the North Pole Express Mailbox

This Christmas, children in Coronado can get a written response to the letters they write for Santa. The “North Pole Express Mailbox,” located at the Coronado Community Center (1845 Strand Way), is a direct route to Santa’s house. Stop by the Community Center between December 1 and 15 and deposit your letters to Santa.

Make sure to address letters to: Santa Claus, North Pole Express Mail. Also, since Santa’s rushed this time of year, be sure to include a self-addressed stamped envelope with the letters. For more information contact the Coronado Recreation Department at 619-522-7342.





