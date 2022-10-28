Walk the Bayside Trail at Cabrillo

Friday, October 28, 2022
On Thursday, November 17 the John D. Spreckels Center has planned a trip to Cabrillo National Monument for their Trails and Ales program. Take in scenic coastal views and landmarks while getting in a brisk 2.5-mile walk.

The trip will begin with the opportunity to explore the Cabrillo lighthouse and then learn about the vegetation and habitat of the area while walking the Bayside Trail. Following this walking excursion participants will be transported to Harbor Town Pub – a local favorite.

This is a great opportunity to get out and be active without the hassle of planning or driving. The City van will depart from the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street, at 9:30 am and is estimated to return at 2 pm. The cost for residents is $45, and $55 and for nonresidents – lunch is not included in the pricing.

To register online visit https://bit.ly/3gG9ykZ or call 619-522-7343 for more information.

 

 



