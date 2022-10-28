Friday, October 28, 2022
Bridge Class Offerings Coming Up

Beginning Wednesday, December 7 from 2:30-4 pm the John D. Spreckels Center is offering Beginners Bridge Lessons. Students will be guided through Audrey Grant’s “Bridge Basics 1: An Introduction” during this eight-week course. Each class begins with instruction and will move to guided card play using pre-dealt hands. Registration cost is $60 for residents and $70 for nonresidents and materials are included in the cost. Please visit https://bit.ly/3TJDOKh to sign-up online.

For those who have a foundational knowledge of bridge yet would like to grow their playing skills, we are now offering Guided Bridge Play. This is a great transition class for beginner level players that would like to get more practice before joining a more formal bridge group. Instructor Ina will assist individuals with developing their knowledge in this 90-minute bridge play class that begins Wednesday, December 7 from 12:30-2 pm. Registration cost is $24 for residents and $34 for nonresidents. Please visit https://bit.ly/3znK8yW to sign-up online.

For more information or to register over the phone please call 619-522-7343. Class will be held at 1019 Seventh Street.

What a great way to put some play in your day!

