Coronado Cross Country Team Update

Not much has changed since the last Cross Country Cluster; most runners keep improving, which is our goal for this rebuilding season.

At our cluster meet last Wednesday, we had three girls dip under 23 minutes for the city conference 3.11-mile course over the Morley Field hills. Our first finisher was Alexis Hammon, who ran 22:46. Following were Dana Jennings (22:51) and Morgan Maske (22:53). Rounding out, the scorers were Eva Vinegrad and Jaya Jost. The rest of our finishers were Natalia Amkie, Sierra Grella, Anna Youngblood, Mia Sarchi, and Caroline Cole.

Our top finishers for the boys were Detrik Heidt (18:40) and Rafael Roos (19:14). In the boys’ JV race, Jack Letcher was our top finisher with a time of 22:41 followed by Andre Poole, Oscar Alicandri, Henry Moore, and Cole Bennett.

There was no cluster meet this week, but the team will compete in the Jaguar Invite at Kit Carson Park on Friday, Oct. 21.





