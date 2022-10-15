Saturday, October 15, 2022
Find Out What's New at Sharp Coronado Hospital

By City of Coronado

Are you curious about Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sewall Healthy Living Center’s services? Find out all you want to know, and maybe things you did not know about by attending John D. Spreckels Center’s upcoming presentation on Thursday, October 20 from 2-3 pm. Sharp leaders will discuss the hospital’s transformation, new services being offered and community resources available.

This event is free, open to the public and reservation is not required.

For questions, please call 619-522-7343. Presentation will be held at the Spreckels Center located at 1019 Seventh Street. See you there!

 



