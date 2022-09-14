Want to Travel the Country of Hungary?

If you have ever wanted to know about Hungary or are considering traveling there, this month’s Armchair Travel would be a great way to get to know the country.

The John D. Spreckels Center is pleased to announce that Bill Altaffer, who holds the prestigious title of “The World’s Most Traveled Person,” will be presenting on his travels throughout the whole of Hungary. Bill is a member of the LA Traveler’s Century Club and has visited over one hundred territories around the world. As a humanitarian worker and private guide, his exploration of the world is extensive and thorough. Join him as he takes you on a 21 day journey to locations like the Zsolnay Porcelain Factory, Tokaj’s late harvest wines, UNESCO listed Aggtelek cave system and much more.

Don’t miss an evening to learn about Hungary through the eyes of someone who goes to sites less traveled. This presentation begins at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, September 27 at 1019 Seventh Street.

Cost for residents is $6 and $8 for nonresidents. To sign up online, visit https://bit.ly/3wvQcnp or call 619-522-7343 for more info!





