Early Morning Senior Fitness

Jumpstart the day beginning in October with John D. Spreckels Center’s 8 am Senior Fitness class taught by Ethyanne Andres. This moderate impact total body workout will help individuals build endurance and maintain a strong body. Participants warm up with inspiring music, transition to light weight work for their abs, arms and legs and end with deep stretching in this 55 minute class.

Ethyanne is a NASM Corrective Exercise Specialist and has 40 years experience with helping individuals become fit and stay fit. Health is her life passion and she would like to share it with you.

This class is taught every Monday and Wednesday at the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street. The instructor will provide fitness equipment and participants should bring a mat. Monthly cost for in person or by zoom is $65 for residents and $75 for nonresidents. There is also a drop in option as well. To sign up online, visit: https://bit.ly/3Dk6PqD. For more information, call 619-522-7343.





