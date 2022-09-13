Coronado Crime Report (September 3 through September 9)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on Strand Way

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Palm Avenue and Saturn Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and D Avenue

Minor injury reported. Three vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Road

No injuries reported. Truck hit front gate.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

Vehicle and pedestrian involved. No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street

E-bike and pedestrian involved. No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue

Two vehicles involved. Minor injury reported.

Grand Theft Report on 1st Street

Victim reported theft from vehicle.

Grand Theft Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Glorietta Boulevard

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue and 3rd Street

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on A Avenue and 1st Street

Two vehicles involved. Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue

No injury reported.

Arrests:

9/3/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 5th Street and Calla Avenue

23 year old male

9/3/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Pine Street

27 year old male

9/3/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue

21 year old female

9/4/2022: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard

23 year old male

9/6/2022: False Vehicle Registration and Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

23 year old female

9/6/2022: Driving Without a License and Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

55 year old female

9/7/2022: Parole – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of 2nd Street

40 year old male

9/8/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Pomona Avenue

39 year old male





