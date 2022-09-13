Coronado Crime Report (September 3 through September 9)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Hit and Run on Strand Way
Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Palm Avenue and Saturn Boulevard
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and D Avenue
Minor injury reported. Three vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Road
No injuries reported. Truck hit front gate.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
Vehicle and pedestrian involved. No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 6th Street
E-bike and pedestrian involved. No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue
Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue
Two vehicles involved. Minor injury reported.
Grand Theft Report on 1st Street
Victim reported theft from vehicle.
Grand Theft Report on 2nd Street
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Glorietta Boulevard
Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on C Avenue and 3rd Street
Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 5th Street
Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on A Avenue and 1st Street
Two vehicles involved. Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on B Avenue
No injury reported.
Arrests:
9/3/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 5th Street and Calla Avenue
23 year old male
9/3/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Pine Street
27 year old male
9/3/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue
21 year old female
9/4/2022: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard
23 year old male
9/6/2022: False Vehicle Registration and Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
23 year old female
9/6/2022: Driving Without a License and Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
55 year old female
9/7/2022: Parole – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of 2nd Street
40 year old male
9/8/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Pomona Avenue
39 year old male