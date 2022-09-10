Bridge Basics and Beyond

Bridge has been a beloved card game for centuries, and anything that remains popular as long as bridge has must be worth learning!

Beginning Wednesday, September 14 from 2:30-4 pm, the John D. Spreckels Center is offering Beginners Bridge Lessons. With instruction from long time player Ina Sparks, students will go through Audrey Grant’s “Bridge Basics 1: An Introduction.” Each class begins with the lesson and will move to guided card play using pre-dealt hands. Registration cost is $60 for residents and $70 for nonresidents, materials are included in the cost. Please visit https://bit.ly/3c4H1TY to sign-up online.

For those who have a foundational knowledge of bridge but still would like to grow their playing skills, we are now offering Guided Bridge Play. This is a great transition class for beginner level players that would like to get more practice before joining a more formal bridge group. Instructor Ina will assist individuals with developing their knowledge in this 90-minute bridge play class that begins Wednesday, September 14 from 12:30-2 pm. Registration cost is $24 for residents and $34 for nonresidents.

For more information or to register over the phone please call 619-522-7343. Class will be held at 1019 Seventh Street. What a great way to put some play in your day!





