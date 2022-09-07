Coronado Crime Report (August 27 through September 2)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft Report on F Avenue

Victim reported golf clubs and tool set stolen.

Petty Theft Report on F Avenue

Victim reported credit card stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas

Victim reported backpack stolen.

Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue and A Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Loma Avenue

Minor injury reported. Vehicle and motorcycle involved.

Traffic Accident on Palm Avenue and G Avenue

Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.

Grand Theft Report on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Grand Theft Report on 3rd Street

Victim reported athletic gear stolen.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on C Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Semi truck and vehicle involved.

Grand Theft Report on 1st Street

Victim reported four bicycles stolen.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and F Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Arrests:

8/27/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue

34 year old female

8/27/2022: Willfully Threatening to Commit a Crime, Assault and Battery, and Public Intoxication – Felony on 300 block of Orange Avenue

32 year old male

8/27/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and Loma Avenue

31 year old male

8/28/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Orange Avenue

45 year old male

8/28/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Underage Driving With Alcohol Present – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

19 year old male

8/28/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue

23 year old male

8/29/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 800 block of San Luis Rey Avenue

42 year old male

8/30/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 900 block of E Avenue

69 year old male

8/30/2022: Inadequate Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 7th Street

29 year old male

8/31/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 300 block of G Avenue

24 year old female

9/1/2022: Petty Theft and Burglary – Misdemeanor

26 year old male

9/1/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Marina Boulevard

36 year old male

9/2/2022: Underage Possession of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

18 year old male

9/2/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 9th Street

28 year old male





