Coronado Crime Report (August 27 through September 2)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Petty Theft Report on F Avenue
Victim reported golf clubs and tool set stolen.
Petty Theft Report on F Avenue
Victim reported credit card stolen.
Petty Theft Report on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas
Victim reported backpack stolen.
Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue and A Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Loma Avenue
Minor injury reported. Vehicle and motorcycle involved.
Traffic Accident on Palm Avenue and G Avenue
Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.
Grand Theft Report on Avenida Del Mundo
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Grand Theft Report on 3rd Street
Victim reported athletic gear stolen.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Hit and Run on C Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported. Semi truck and vehicle involved.
Grand Theft Report on 1st Street
Victim reported four bicycles stolen.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and F Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Arrests:
8/27/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue
34 year old female
8/27/2022: Willfully Threatening to Commit a Crime, Assault and Battery, and Public Intoxication – Felony on 300 block of Orange Avenue
32 year old male
8/27/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and Loma Avenue
31 year old male
8/28/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Orange Avenue
45 year old male
8/28/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Underage Driving With Alcohol Present – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
19 year old male
8/28/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue
23 year old male
8/29/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 800 block of San Luis Rey Avenue
42 year old male
8/30/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 900 block of E Avenue
69 year old male
8/30/2022: Inadequate Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 7th Street
29 year old male
8/31/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 300 block of G Avenue
24 year old female
9/1/2022: Petty Theft and Burglary – Misdemeanor
26 year old male
9/1/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Marina Boulevard
36 year old male
9/2/2022: Underage Possession of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
18 year old male
9/2/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 9th Street
28 year old male