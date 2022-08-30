Coronado Crime Report (August 20 through August 26)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported barbeque grill stolen.
Grand Theft Report on Glorietta Boulevard
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Petty Theft Report on 2nd Street
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Hit and Run on G Avenue
One vehicle damaged. No injuries reported.
Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported LED device stolen.
Hit and Run on G Avenue
No injuries reported.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported items stolen from alley.
Traffic Accident on 8th Street
Vehicle and pedestrian involved. Minor injury reported.
Grand Theft Report on 1st Street
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Petty Theft Report on 5th Street
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Petty Theft Report on 10th Street and Orange Avenue
Victim reported phone stolen.
Traffic Accident on 8th Street and Cabrillo Avenue
One golf cart involved. Minor injury reported.
Petty Theft Report on 2nd Street
Victim reported phone stolen.
Petty Theft Report on Trinidad Bend
Victim reported package stolen.
Vandalism Report on Strand Way
Graffiti found.
Vandalism Report on D Avenue
Stickers found.
Arrests:
8/21/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
26 year old female
8/22/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue
31 year old female
8/22/2022: Riding a Bicycle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs – Misdemeanor on 8th Street and D Avenue
54 year old male
8/24/2022: Inadequately Displaying a Disabled Persons Placard – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
20 year old female
8/24/2022: Driving Without a License – Infraction on E Avenue and 2nd Street
21 year old male