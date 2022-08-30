Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Coronado Crime Report (August 20 through August 26)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported barbeque grill stolen.

Grand Theft Report on Glorietta Boulevard

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Petty Theft Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Hit and Run on G Avenue

One vehicle damaged. No injuries reported.

Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported LED device stolen.

Hit and Run on G Avenue

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported items stolen from alley.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street

Vehicle and pedestrian involved. Minor injury reported.

Grand Theft Report on 1st Street

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Petty Theft Report on 5th Street

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Petty Theft Report on 10th Street and Orange Avenue

Victim reported phone stolen.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and Cabrillo Avenue

One golf cart involved. Minor injury reported.

Petty Theft Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported phone stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Trinidad Bend

Victim reported package stolen.

Vandalism Report on Strand Way

Graffiti found.

Vandalism Report on D Avenue

Stickers found.

Arrests:

8/21/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

26 year old female

8/22/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue

31 year old female

8/22/2022: Riding a Bicycle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs – Misdemeanor on 8th Street and D Avenue

54 year old male

8/24/2022: Inadequately Displaying a Disabled Persons Placard – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

20 year old female

8/24/2022: Driving Without a License – Infraction on E Avenue and 2nd Street

21 year old male



