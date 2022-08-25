Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is hosting a NEW Junior Musical Theater Program this fall that ends with a performance of Encanto. If your child(ren) are between the ages of 5 and 12 and have a flair for expressing themselves, musical performance is the perfect activity to get them involved in. Participants will be cast for their part, learn the character lines, learn dance moves and perform in a finale. Junior actors will build their self-esteem by developing improvisational skills through theater games and activities. Performers will cultivate confidence and ignite many friendships.

This 12-week program runs from September 7 to November 30 and is being held in the Coronado Club Room in Glorietta Bay Park on Wednesdays from 4-5 pm for children ages 5-7 and from 5-6 pm for children ages 8-12.

Don’t miss the chance for your child to be a part of a mini musical with the Jr. Musical Theater program. Register online today at coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.

Theater inspires creativity and instills confidence that will last throughout the years. Recreation is pleased to bring this new addition onboard to put some play in your day!





