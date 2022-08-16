Coronado Crime Report (August 6 through August 12)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on I Avenue

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Stolen Vehicle Report on 9th Street and Orange Avenue

Victim reported vehicle stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas

Victim reported scooter stolen.

Burglary Report on 7th Street

Victim reported bicycle and golf clubs stolen.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Orange Avenue

Vehicle and pedestrian involved. Minor injury reported.

Vandalism Report on 10th Street

Victim reported vehicle keyed.

Vandalism Report on Leyte Road

Roof tiles and smashed ceramics from garden found.

Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported plates stolen.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 7th Street

Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

Bus and vehicle involved. No injuries reported.

Vandalism Report on F Avenue

Graffiti found.

Vandalism Report on Mullinex Drive

Graffiti found in men’s restroom.

Petty Theft Report on 1st Street

Victim reported package stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Petty Theft on 1st Street

Victim reported clothing stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Adella Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Burglary Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported medications stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Pomona Avenue

Victim reported items stolen from vehicle.

Grand Theft Report on D Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

Motorcycle and vehicle involved. No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported wagon stolen.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

One vehicle involved. No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and D Avenue

Two vehicles involved. Unknown injury reported.

Vandalism Report on Strand Way

Graffiti found in women’s restroom.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Petty Theft on Orange Avenue

Victim reported sunglasses stolen.

Hit and Run on Glorietta Plaza

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Petty Theft on B Avenue

Suspect attempted theft.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

Vehicle and truck involved.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and D Avenue

Two vehicles involved.

Grand Theft Report on C Avenue

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Vandalism Report on E Avenue

Victim reported windshield and wipers damaged.

Petty Theft Report on 1st Street

Victim reported dress stolen.

Arrests:

8/6/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive

38 year old male

8/9/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

28 year old male

8/10/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 2nd Street

35 year old female





