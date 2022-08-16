Coronado Crime Report (August 6 through August 12)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on I Avenue
Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.
Stolen Vehicle Report on 9th Street and Orange Avenue
Victim reported vehicle stolen.
Petty Theft Report on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas
Victim reported scooter stolen.
Burglary Report on 7th Street
Victim reported bicycle and golf clubs stolen.
Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Orange Avenue
Vehicle and pedestrian involved. Minor injury reported.
Vandalism Report on 10th Street
Victim reported vehicle keyed.
Vandalism Report on Leyte Road
Roof tiles and smashed ceramics from garden found.
Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard
Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported plates stolen.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 7th Street
Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
Bus and vehicle involved. No injuries reported.
Vandalism Report on F Avenue
Graffiti found.
Vandalism Report on Mullinex Drive
Graffiti found in men’s restroom.
Petty Theft Report on 1st Street
Victim reported package stolen.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Petty Theft on 1st Street
Victim reported clothing stolen.
Petty Theft Report on Adella Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Burglary Report on 2nd Street
Victim reported medications stolen.
Petty Theft Report on Pomona Avenue
Victim reported items stolen from vehicle.
Grand Theft Report on D Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street
Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
Motorcycle and vehicle involved. No injuries reported.
Petty Theft Report on Avenida Del Mundo
Victim reported wagon stolen.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
One vehicle involved. No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 9th Street and D Avenue
Two vehicles involved. Unknown injury reported.
Vandalism Report on Strand Way
Graffiti found in women’s restroom.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue
Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.
Petty Theft on Orange Avenue
Victim reported sunglasses stolen.
Hit and Run on Glorietta Plaza
Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.
Petty Theft on B Avenue
Suspect attempted theft.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
Vehicle and truck involved.
Traffic Accident on 8th Street and D Avenue
Two vehicles involved.
Grand Theft Report on C Avenue
Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.
Vandalism Report on E Avenue
Victim reported windshield and wipers damaged.
Petty Theft Report on 1st Street
Victim reported dress stolen.
Arrests:
8/6/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive
38 year old male
8/9/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
28 year old male
8/10/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 2nd Street
35 year old female