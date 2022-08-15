New Offerings at Spreckels Center for Fall 2022

Make fall fun by adding an enriching class or activity to your day. The John D. Spreckels Center is offering a variety of NEW classes such as:

Bodyweight Basics for Core Strength – Use your own bodyweight to exercise and increase your muscle mass and bone density in this short 30-minute class taught by Cynthia Mendolia, Certified Mayo Clinic Health and Wellness Coach ACE, CPT.

Intermediate Watercolor – This project-oriented class will focus on two paintings per month. Instructor Ed Roeder will provide art direction and will teach complex painting techniques. Artists should be able to work independently outside of class to complete projects.

Beginning Acrylic – This course is designed for beginners who have minimal painting experience. Learn the basics of handling acrylic paints and brushes and explore a variety of techniques.

Beginning Conversational Spanish – Learn basic conversational Spanish in a fun way! Each month you will learn phrases and vocabulary you can use in real life scenarios.

Scrapbook Saturday – Spend a day immersed in your scrapbook away from home! BYO supplies and spread out at a 5’ table without any distractions while you create.

Eating for your Health Vegetarian Options – This fall there will be six courses offered weekly that will focus on cooking with colorful fruits, vegetables, beans, grains and reduced fat dairy products. Classes offered from September 28-November 2. Each class will have two dishes that will be prepared by attendees and eaten together!

Day Trips – There are many adventures to be had with our Trails and Ales trips to Cabrillo Bayside Trail and Santee Lakes Trail or trips to Birch Aquarium, Oldtown Ghost Tour and the Exotic Bird Sanctuary.

For more info on day trips, check out our Fall & Winter Brochure. Early registration is encouraged as classes may cancel if minimum is not reached. To register online, click the hyperlinks provided. If you would like more information or to sign up, you are welcome to call 619-522-7343 or visit at 1019 Seventh Street for assistance. Spreckels Center staff is looking forward to putting some play in your days this fall!





