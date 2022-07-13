Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (July 2 through July 8)

2 min.
By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported. Vehicle and bicycle involved.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Avenue

No injuries reported. Vehicle and golf cart involved.

Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Hit and Run on 2nd Street and A Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and A Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Grand Theft Report on E Avenue

Victim reported multiple items stolen.

Petty Theft on 2nd Street

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue and 3rd Street

Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.

Arrests:

7/2/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 6th Street

21 year old male

7/2/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on Coronado Avenue

22 year old male

7/3/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 6400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

26 year old female

7/3/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Driving Without a Seatbelt – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and C Avenue

44 year old male

7/3/2022: Malicious Mischief and Possession of Alcohol in a Prohibited Area – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive

25 year old male

7/3/2022: Assault – Felony on 500 block of C Avenue

21 year old male

7/4/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

28 year old male

7/4/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of E Avenue

45 year old male

7/5/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue

69 year old male

7/5/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

45 year old female

7/7/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and B Avenue

38 year old female

7/8/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

26 year old male

7/8/2022: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on Interstate 15 and Mira Mesa Boulevard

21 year old male

7/8/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 9th Street

29 year old male



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.