Coronado Crime Report (July 2 through July 8)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported. Vehicle and bicycle involved.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Avenue

No injuries reported. Vehicle and golf cart involved.

Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Hit and Run on 2nd Street and A Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and A Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Grand Theft Report on E Avenue

Victim reported multiple items stolen.

Petty Theft on 2nd Street

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue and 3rd Street

Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.

Arrests:

7/2/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 6th Street

21 year old male

7/2/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on Coronado Avenue

22 year old male

7/3/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 6400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

26 year old female

7/3/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Driving Without a Seatbelt – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and C Avenue

44 year old male

7/3/2022: Malicious Mischief and Possession of Alcohol in a Prohibited Area – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive

25 year old male

7/3/2022: Assault – Felony on 500 block of C Avenue

21 year old male

7/4/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

28 year old male

7/4/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of E Avenue

45 year old male

7/5/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue

69 year old male

7/5/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

45 year old female

7/7/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and B Avenue

38 year old female

7/8/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

26 year old male

7/8/2022: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on Interstate 15 and Mira Mesa Boulevard

21 year old male

7/8/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 9th Street

29 year old male





