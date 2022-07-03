Introduction to Singing – Four-Week Class Begins August 10

The easiest way to begin your singing adventure is by taking an “Introduction to Singing” course at the John D. Spreckels Center. Learn to have confidence in your voice by exploring your vocal abilities with professional voice coach Diane Alexander. This four-week class will focus on the fundamentals of how to sing in conjunction with learning new songs in a no-stress way. It’s about having fun!

If you have wanted to take lessons to learn how to sing better, this is your chance to build on your skills! Class begins Wednesday, August 10 from 6-7pm. Resident cost is $28 and nonresident cost is $38. Last day to register is on July 27.

For more information and to register, call 619-522-7343.





