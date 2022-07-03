Sunday, July 3, 2022
CommunityCommunity News

Introduction to Singing – Four-Week Class Begins August 10

By City of Coronado

 

The easiest way to begin your singing adventure is by taking an “Introduction to Singing” course at the John D. Spreckels Center. Learn to have confidence in your voice by exploring your vocal abilities with professional voice coach Diane Alexander. This four-week class will focus on the fundamentals of how to sing in conjunction with learning new songs in a no-stress way. It’s about having fun!

If you have wanted to take lessons to learn how to sing better, this is your chance to build on your skills! Class begins Wednesday, August 10 from 6-7pm. Resident cost is $28 and nonresident cost is $38. Last day to register is on July 27.

For more information and to register, call 619-522-7343.

 

 

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.