Summer Knit Night Begins June 20

The John D. Spreckels Center is pleased to announce its first ever Summer Knit Night beginning Monday, June 20 from 4-5:30 pm. This offering was designed to provide an enjoyable space for knitters to come and create. An experienced instructor and fellow long-time experts will be available to teach those who want to learn. Whether that be someone new to knitting, someone looking for tips and tricks or someone wanting to enjoy the company of fellow hobbyists, this is the place to connect. Youth ages 11 and up, who are accompanied by an adult, are welcome to this casual mentorship style meetup.

Meetings will take place at the Center every Monday through the remainder of June and July, with the exception of being closed July 4. Since this craft is project based and self paced, come only on the Mondays that work for you. Those who crochet are also welcome.

Registration is not required and the evenings are free to anyone interested. Bring the proper supplies with you, such as knitting needles and yarn. Loaners will be available for individuals who would like to try this craft before purchasing.

The John D. Spreckels Center is located at 1019 Seventh Street. Please call (619) 522-7343 for more information.





