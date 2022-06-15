Coronado Crime Report (June 4 through June 10)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and G Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Mullinex Drive

Minor injury reported.

Burglary Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported theft of money.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and E Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report on Leyte Road

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on Tulagi Road

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue

Two vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted items.

Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Burglary Report on RH Dana Place

Victim reported jewelry stolen.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue

Unknown injury reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

6/4/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

33 year old male

6/5/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of G Avenue

63 year old female

6/5/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

21 year old male

6/6/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 2000 Visalia Row

52 year old male

6/6/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue

45 year old male

6/7/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of Orange Avenue

24 year old male

6/8/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 300 block of G Avenue

63 year old female

6/10/2022: False Evidence of Vehicle Registration and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Felony on 1000 block of 3rd Street

21 year old male

6/10/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue

44 year old female





