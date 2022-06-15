Coronado Crime Report (June 4 through June 10)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on 10th Street and G Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Mullinex Drive
Minor injury reported.
Burglary Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported theft of money.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and E Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Petty Theft Report on Leyte Road
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on Tulagi Road
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue
Two vehicles involved.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Suspect shoplifted items.
Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Burglary Report on RH Dana Place
Victim reported jewelry stolen.
Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue
Unknown injury reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
6/4/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
33 year old male
6/5/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of G Avenue
63 year old female
6/5/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
21 year old male
6/6/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 2000 Visalia Row
52 year old male
6/6/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue
45 year old male
6/7/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of Orange Avenue
24 year old male
6/8/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 300 block of G Avenue
63 year old female
6/10/2022: False Evidence of Vehicle Registration and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Felony on 1000 block of 3rd Street
21 year old male
6/10/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue
44 year old female