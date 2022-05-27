Group Billiards Lessons Begin June 7

Maybe you are not looking to become a professional pool player, but you would like to impress a friend or two with a friendly game… or maybe you do want to become a little more competitive… Either way, semi-pro Josh Watson is offering group billiards lessons at the John D. Spreckels Center beginning Tuesday, June 7 and he is ready to help you grow into a skilled billiards player.

Group lessons are scheduled with a maximum of four registrants for one-hour lessons. Times available from 10-11 am or 11 am-12 pm. Josh will build on or introduce the fundamentals of playing pool.

To find out more call 619-522-7343 or check out the course details online at https://bit.ly/37T8d65 or https://bit.ly/3PNpfna.





