Coronado Crime Report (May 14 through May 20)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
Unknown injury reported.
Grand Theft Report on Silver Strand Boulevard
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and A Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Petty Theft Report at Vons on Orange Avenue
Suspect shoplifted alcohol.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard
Unknown injury reported.
Grand Theft Report on Avenida del Mundo
Victim reported camera accessories stolen.
Vandalism Report on B Avenue
Victim reported vehicle window shattered.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Burglary Vehicle Report on Glorietta Boulevard
Victim reported golf clubs stolen.
Traffic Accident on 9th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Petty Theft Report on 5th Street and A Avenue
Victim reported grill stolen.
Vandalism Report on Glorietta Boulevard
Victim reported vehicle window broken.
Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.
Hit and Run on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
Unknown injury reported. Truck and motorcycle involved.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Strand Way
Minor injury reported. One vehicle involved.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported.
Vandalism Report on 10th Street
Damage to lights found.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and G Avenue
Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Attu Avenue
Minor injury reported. Bicycle and vehicle involved.
Grand Theft Report on 3rd Street
Victim reported tools from vehicle stolen.
Arrests:
5/14/2022: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue
54 year old male
5/14/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Place
66 year old male
5/14/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Boulevard
53 year old female
5/14/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 5500 block of Silver Strand
43 year old male
5/14/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 9th Street
45 year old male
5/15/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on H Avenue
32 year old male
5/17/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
35 year old male
5/18/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of National Avenue
38 year old male
5/19/2022: Possession of an Undetectable Firearm Without a Serial Number and Possession of Marijuana for Sale – Felony on Silver Strand Boulevard and Coronado Cays Boulevard
22 year old male
5/20/2022: Larceny – Misdemeanor on 2nd Street
36 year old male