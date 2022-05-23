Coronado Crime Report (May 14 through May 20)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

Unknown injury reported.

Grand Theft Report on Silver Strand Boulevard

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and A Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report at Vons on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted alcohol.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard

Unknown injury reported.

Grand Theft Report on Avenida del Mundo

Victim reported camera accessories stolen.

Vandalism Report on B Avenue

Victim reported vehicle window shattered.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Burglary Vehicle Report on Glorietta Boulevard

Victim reported golf clubs stolen.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report on 5th Street and A Avenue

Victim reported grill stolen.

Vandalism Report on Glorietta Boulevard

Victim reported vehicle window broken.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Unknown injury reported. Truck and motorcycle involved.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Strand Way

Minor injury reported. One vehicle involved.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Vandalism Report on 10th Street

Damage to lights found.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and G Avenue

Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Attu Avenue

Minor injury reported. Bicycle and vehicle involved.

Grand Theft Report on 3rd Street

Victim reported tools from vehicle stolen.

Arrests:

5/14/2022: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue

54 year old male

5/14/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Place

66 year old male

5/14/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Boulevard

53 year old female

5/14/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 5500 block of Silver Strand

43 year old male

5/14/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 9th Street

45 year old male

5/15/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on H Avenue

32 year old male

5/17/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

35 year old male

5/18/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of National Avenue

38 year old male

5/19/2022: Possession of an Undetectable Firearm Without a Serial Number and Possession of Marijuana for Sale – Felony on Silver Strand Boulevard and Coronado Cays Boulevard

22 year old male

5/20/2022: Larceny – Misdemeanor on 2nd Street

36 year old male





