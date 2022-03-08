March is Filled with Exciting Happenings at Village Pizzeria!

This month’s Pie of the Month may just be our best yet…Loaded Baked Potato Pizza! This white pie is covered in crispy slices of potato, bits of smoky bacon, tons of gooey mozzarella cheese, dollops of thick sour cream, and sprinkled with green onion. Each crispy, seasoned slice of golden-brown potato, bacon chunk, and fluffy, tangy bit of sour cream creates an orchestra of flavor that you won’t find at just any old pizzeria.

Our Loaded Baked Potato Pizza sets the bar high for specialty pizzas anywhere, and can be found at both of our locations at 1206 Orange Avenue, and 1201 1st Street (Bayside Ferry Landing). Hurry over, this pie will only be available until the end of March!

This year Pi Day falls on Monday, March 14th. To celebrate and thank our amazing customer-base, Village Pizzeria has decided to offer the amazing combo deal of one slice and one drink for the price of just $3.14. This deal will only be available on Monday, March 14th, 2022, so hurry over for this limited special deal!





