Coronado Crime Report (February 13 through 18)







The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft Report on A Avenue

Victim reported package stolen from front porch.

Traffic Accident on Mullinex Drive

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Grand Theft Report on Ocean Boulevard

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Road

Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Hit and Run on 8th Street and E Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on C Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and Marina Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on A Avenue and Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

2/13/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Leyte Road

41 year old female

2/13/2022: Invalid Driver’s License, Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration, and Inadequate Lighting Equipment of Vehicle – Infraction on 900 block of Orange Avenue

29 year old male

2/14/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1000 block of 2nd Street

29 year old male

2/14/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Missing License Plate – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of State Route 75

41 year old male

2/15/2022: Refusing to Leave Private Property – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Orange Avenue

57 year old male

2/15/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue

42 year old male

2/17/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 bock of McCain Boulevard

32 year old male

2/17/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 3rd Street

40 year old male

2/17/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

30 year old male

2/18/2022: Robbery, Battery, and Assault With a Firearm – Felony on Sunset Drive and San Rafael Drive

19 year old male

2/18/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Prospect Place

70 year old male