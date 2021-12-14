Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego Winter Open House

Over 50 and a Lifelong Learner? Looking for stimulating lectures? Then the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego is something you should check out.

The highly acclaimed Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego is a membership program for adults over the age of 50 who are interested in pursuing intellectual interests with peers and enriching their lives through lifelong learning. Daily stimulating lectures and seminars will be offered in-person on campus and will simultaneously be streamed live remotely via Zoom video conferencing. Enroll in prorated annual, quarterly, or monthly membership for access to daily LIVE lectures and seminars that include question and answer sessions with distinguished faculty speakers, art historians, community leaders, and others.

Sample some free videos of Osher classes: extension.ucsd.edu/olli/video-access

Learn more at our Open House on January 8, 2022 at 10 am.

RSVP at extension.ucsd.edu/olli/openhouse

What some of our members have to say about Osher:

“We have switched from the classroom to Zoom. It is terrific. We see mostly the same faces and always new subjects but no commute and no parking to be early for. Zoom is so easy that even I can do it. In many ways OSHER has been one of the most enriching contributions to my retirement life. Join Now. You’ll love it!” – Pete Rodman

“Everything about learning to me is life affirming: it’s positive, it’s optimistic and it’s not just the specific information like how to keep your brain healthy, it’s really just looking forward to learning something new each day.” – Kim Davies

More information: extension.ucsd.edu/olli | olli@ucsd.edu





