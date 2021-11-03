Coronado Crime Report (October 23 through October 29)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Vandalism Report on J Avenue

Victim reported Halloween decorations broken.

Petty Theft Report on Visalia Row

Victim reported 15 flags stolen.

Petty Theft Report at Vons on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted items.

Traffic Accident on Visalia Row

Minor injury reported. Vehicle and bicyclist involved.

Traffic Accident on D Avenue

Unknown injury reported. Vehicle and bicyclist involved.

Grand Theft Report on B Avenue

Victim reported bicycle theft.

Vandalism Report on 1st Street

Tagging found on electrical box.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida de Las Arenas

Injuries reported.

Vandalism Report on E Avenue

Victim reported vehicle drawn on with marker.

Arrests:

10/24/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Underage Drinking – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

19 year old male

10/26/2021: Outside Agency Warrant and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 800 block of Adella Avenue

44 year old male





